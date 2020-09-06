Sections
IPL 2020 schedule announcement sparks meme fest on Twitter

After the final schedule for IPL 2020 was announced, eager cricket fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A meme describing the excitement revolving the announcement of the IPL 2020 final schedule. (Twitter)

The BCCI announced the much awaited schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 today, on September 6. The tournament will kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. With the announcement of the schedule, eager cricket fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. A few also decided to take a hilarious path and posted memes.

Here are some of the rib-tickling IPL 2020 memes that will leave you chuckling hard:

This dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri perfectly captures the emotion of the cricket fans



Then there is this post too where the excitement is expressed with a line from a popular Hindi song



All the binge-watching can take a backseat because it’s time for some real action 

We are packing all the bags for our boredom and sending them for a long chutti too

Oh, the precious moment!

Mission of letting every cricket lover know that the tournament is happening

Did you relate to any of these memes? What is your reaction to IPL 2020 schedule announcement?

