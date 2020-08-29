IPS officer starts #KindnessTwitter, urges tweeple to share examples
After #SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter another trend sees participation from people on Twitter.
Over the past few months, people on Twitter have kept themselves busy and entertained by participating in different trends. Trends such as #SareeTwitter, in which tweeple posted pictures of themselves dressed in gorgeous sarees to #KurtaTwitter which saw people post pics of themselves in kurtas, such trends would see a great deal of participation from people on the micro-blogging platform. More recently, ‘Half-Face Twitter’ also became a viral trend in which, as the name suggests, people shared pictures of half their faces. Now, a new trend has emerged and this one is sure to see a lot of tweets as well.
Earlier today, IPS officer Arun Bothra posted a heartwarming video showing a woman using her scarf to cover a dog to shield it from cold. With this video, Bothra urged tweeple to share more stories that display such acts of kindness.
“Starting #KindnessTwitter. Please add stories of kindness if you have any,” he wrote in his tweet.
Soon he shared yet another clip of a man saving a tiny kitten trying to cross a busy road during heavy traffic.
The tweets have hundreds of likes as well as retweets and prompted others to share similar heartening examples.
What do you think of #KindnessTwitter?
