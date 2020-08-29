Sections
Home / It's Viral / IPS officer starts #KindnessTwitter, urges tweeple to share examples

IPS officer starts #KindnessTwitter, urges tweeple to share examples

After #SareeTwitter and #KurtaTwitter another trend sees participation from people on Twitter.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A still from an old viral clip showing a baby elephant rushing to save a man when it thought he was drowning. (Screengrab)

Over the past few months, people on Twitter have kept themselves busy and entertained by participating in different trends. Trends such as #SareeTwitter, in which tweeple posted pictures of themselves dressed in gorgeous sarees to #KurtaTwitter which saw people post pics of themselves in kurtas, such trends would see a great deal of participation from people on the micro-blogging platform. More recently, ‘Half-Face Twitter’ also became a viral trend in which, as the name suggests, people shared pictures of half their faces. Now, a new trend has emerged and this one is sure to see a lot of tweets as well.

Earlier today, IPS officer Arun Bothra posted a heartwarming video showing a woman using her scarf to cover a dog to shield it from cold. With this video, Bothra urged tweeple to share more stories that display such acts of kindness.

“Starting #KindnessTwitter. Please add stories of kindness if you have any,” he wrote in his tweet.



Soon he shared yet another clip of a man saving a tiny kitten trying to cross a busy road during heavy traffic.



The tweets have hundreds of likes as well as retweets and prompted others to share similar heartening examples.

 What do you think of #KindnessTwitter?

Also Read | #HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thanks to the pandemic, luxury hotels become home
Aug 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Football match dispute triggers caste violence in western Odisha
Aug 29, 2020 15:45 IST
President’s letter to the man who is ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’
Aug 29, 2020 15:52 IST
Children with no Covid-19 symptoms may shed virus for weeks
Aug 29, 2020 15:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.