IPS officer starts #KindnessTwitter, urges tweeple to share examples

Over the past few months, people on Twitter have kept themselves busy and entertained by participating in different trends. Trends such as #SareeTwitter, in which tweeple posted pictures of themselves dressed in gorgeous sarees to #KurtaTwitter which saw people post pics of themselves in kurtas, such trends would see a great deal of participation from people on the micro-blogging platform. More recently, ‘Half-Face Twitter’ also became a viral trend in which, as the name suggests, people shared pictures of half their faces. Now, a new trend has emerged and this one is sure to see a lot of tweets as well.

Earlier today, IPS officer Arun Bothra posted a heartwarming video showing a woman using her scarf to cover a dog to shield it from cold. With this video, Bothra urged tweeple to share more stories that display such acts of kindness.

“Starting #KindnessTwitter. Please add stories of kindness if you have any,” he wrote in his tweet.

Soon he shared yet another clip of a man saving a tiny kitten trying to cross a busy road during heavy traffic.

The tweets have hundreds of likes as well as retweets and prompted others to share similar heartening examples.

What do you think of #KindnessTwitter?

