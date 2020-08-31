Irish dance group’s perfectly synchronised routine will blow your mind. Watch

Shared from the Instagram page of the group Cairde, the clip shows four members of the group. (Instagram/@cairde_76)

The Internet is full of talented dancers trying out different styles and absolutely acing them. Whether in a group or just dancing it off solo, those perfectly choreographed videos make people say ‘wow’. One such perfect example has been shared by a group of dancers from Ireland, doing the perfectly synchronised traditional Irish dance. The clip may just make you get up and try it out.

Shared from the Instagram page of the group Cairde, the clip shows four men standing in the middle of an open space surrounded by trees. As the video starts, a peppy tune starts playing and all the members of the group break into a smooth dance routine.

Check out the clip:

Posted on August 29, the clip has garnered over 90,900 views and tons of comments from netizens. “How y’all defying gravity like that?” asks an Instagram user. “Wow! The synchronization is unreal,” comments another. “How many tries did this take,” enquires a third.

“This has got me grooving,” says a fourth.

