Is Stanley a pupper or seal? This video of him ‘doing a swim’ may make you wonder too

The clip shows Stanley swimming in a pool.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Pup or seal?” asks the caption shared along with this Instagram post. (Instagram/@stanley.wanley)

Of all the animal content available on the Internet, the best videos are the ones that show animals enjoying themselves. From baby elephants sliding down slippery slopes to adult ones playing in a pool and splashing water with their trunks to cats comforting and massaging doggos, such videos always bring a smile to one’s face. And this video shared on the stanley.wanley Instagram account is no different.

The clip shows Stanley doing a swim around the pool. He seems so comfortable during the lap, he may make you wonder if you’re looking at a pup or a seal. In fact, that’s what the caption asks all those watching this video.

Shared some 18 hours ago, this video of Stanley, who we’re certain is a pup but may have been a seal in a previous birth, has won love from many on the photo and video sharing platform. The post is also loaded with comments from other doggo accounts.

“Seal. Lol,” reads one such comment. “More like shark,” says another. Well, maybe but a very friendly shark probably. “So cute, my pawrents wish I would walk right in too,” reads a third. And we wish we could see a video of that too.



“I just love how gently he went into the water. Definitely water doggo!” writes an Instagram user. “He is sooooo adorable,” adds another.

Well, we sure think Stanley is too cute. What about you?

