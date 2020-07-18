Sections
Home / It's Viral / Is Sunday, the golden retriever, having an identity crisis looking at this stuffed toy version of herself? Watch to decide

Is Sunday, the golden retriever, having an identity crisis looking at this stuffed toy version of herself? Watch to decide

The video shows a pooch called Sunday having some serious issues with a stuffed toy that looks like her.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screenshot of Sunday barking at the toy from a distance. (Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever/)

We’ve seen ample videos online that show how often dogs bond with certain toys, and carry them around where ever they go. But of course, there are those toys that doggos absolutely don’t like. Case in point, this stuffed toy pupper that’s caused an actual pupper to have quite the meltdown.

A video shows a pooch called Sunday having some serious issues with a stuffed toy that looks like her. The video has been shared on the golden retriever’s own account and chances it’ll make you go ‘aww’ and ‘LOL’.

The clip has been shared with a hilarious caption. “Mahm there is an intruder! Mahm there is an intruder! Mahm did you hear me! Oh my dog I think it moved!” it says.

This seems rather accurate considering what’s going on in the video. The clip shows Sunday barking at the toy from a distance. Then, as if expecting it to retaliate, Sunday moves further away from it. Maybe Sunday couldn’t handle another pooch in her house that looks so much like her.



Sunday’s derpiness makes this an adorable watch. Take a look:

Shared on July 15, the video has collected quite a few reactions.

“You get ‘em Sunday!” reads a comment from a fellow dog. “That’s too funny, but I think it’s furiendly look at that smile,” says another.

“I can’t get enough of this video. I watch it over and over again. I just wish the video would have kept going but still I love it,” posts an individual. “Haha Sunday! Protecting your territory and people!” comments another.

We love how adorable Sunday is. What about you?

Also Read | This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doggo meets stuffed toy version of herself. Her reaction is understandable
Jul 18, 2020 14:14 IST
No teething problems as Bielsa takes Leeds to the top
Jul 18, 2020 14:14 IST
Coronavirus silver lining: Road accidents, deaths decline in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Cat paws at Kindle, gets startled. ‘Is it reading a scary story,’ ask people
Jul 18, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.