Is the ferret broken? Shall we try restarting it? Watch to let us know

Most of us know who to call if our phone malfunctions or if the washing machine stops working. But whom do you call when your pet ferret malfunctions? Some may assume the vet but their time is reserved for medical emergencies. Does anyone know who to call to understand derpy animal behaviour?

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on June 1. Shared to the hilariously titled subreddit ‘stopped working’, the video has been captioned, “Ferret malfunction”.

The recording shows a white-furred ferret on a couch. The animal’s body twists and turns into different shapes at varying speeds. The movements may even induce a moment of concern in any onlookers.

However, before anyone can get too worried and call a vet, the ferret stops in its tracks. It comes towards the edge of the couch and sniffs a feline seated on the floor. Then, suddenly, without any instigation from the kitty, it runs in the opposite direction. Probably intrigued by the pet’s aggressive and unexpected moves, the kitty tries to paw it down. But before you know it, the rodent has jumped off the furniture and is on the floor.

What is up with this ferret? Why is it acting this way? Is it experiencing a sugar rush? Check out the video below and let us know what you think:

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person punnily said, “Ferror 404”. While another person wrote, “Cat got sidestepped like a punk”. After all, who is brave enough to mess with a frantic ferret?

What are your thoughts on this creature?