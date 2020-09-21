Is this animal a meerkat? Watch the video to decide for yourself

Sections


Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:18 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a black-and-white furred feline. (Reddit/@KitchenVirus)

You may have heard the famous dialogue, “It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman”. Now get ready to see an animal version of the same which goes very much like, “It’s a Penguin, It’s a Meerkat, It’s a Cat”.

This almost 20-second-long video was posted on Reddit on September 20. “Didn’t Realize I Adopted a Meerkat,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording opens to the shot of a black-and-white furred feline chilling on a leather sofa. The cameraperson pets the cat, and it seems like it enjoys the touch. Suddenly, the feline does something rather unexpected. It ‘transforms’ into a meerkat. Well, not really. But check out the video below to see the uncanny resemblance between this cat and a meerkat.

Didn’t Realize I Adopted a Meerkat from r/StartledCats



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated over 5,000 upvotes and almost 50 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person jokingly said, “I hope you kept your receipt”. Another individual wrote, “This is a mere cat”. Now, that is some wordplay we can get behind.

“The colouring is all wrong for a meerkat, that’s a penguin,” read one comment under the post. It looks like the debate about what species this animal belongs to is getting heated.

A Reddit user simply stated, “How cute,” and we cannot say we disagree. Whether it be a penguin, a meerkat, or a cat, this creature is absolutely adorable. Don’t you agree with us?

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | ‘That’s a weird dog,’ say netizens about this cat who loves to play fetch

