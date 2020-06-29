Is this cat a food taster? He sure seems to be taking his job seriously. Watch

Cats eating ice cream is a particular subgenre of the Internet that has captured netizens’ attention many times. However, this specific video is unique in that it doesn’t end with a brain freeze. This kitty is such a professional popsicle slurper that you wonder if it eats ice-creams for a living.

Posted on Reddit on June 26, the clip is just over 35 seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “He’s my food taster. Haven’t been subject to poisoning yet. Takes his job very seriously”.

The recording shows a tangerine-and-white furred feline. The cat’s tiny face is next to a raspberry coloured popsicle. Throughout the film, the kitty darts its tongue out and aggressively licks the ice-cream. Its expression is that of focused bliss.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats with jobs’, the post has acquired almost 200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about this ice-cream loving cat. One person said, “I can hear Prince singing ‘raspberry beret’,” referring to the 1985 track by the American musician. Another individual wrote, “This is so cute”.

“Love that sandpaper tongue! Such a handsome ginger boy!” read one comment on the thread. We wholeheartedly agree. This cat makes for one impressive looking food taster. We’d let it test whatever we’re eating for sure.

The original poster clarified that they take special care of their cats, knowing that they’re ice-cream enthusiasts. They stated, “I try to make him go slow, so he doesn’t get a brain freeze”. How sweet is that?

What are your thoughts on this ice-cream-loving kitty?

