Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Is this cat working hard or hardly working? Watch to find out

Is this cat working hard or hardly working? Watch to find out

This video was shared on a cat named Bobbie’s Instagram account.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:35 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Bobbie. (Instagram/@thatcatbobbie)

It is no lie that working is a tedious task. If you’re someone who likes taking many breaks throughout their usual workday, then this cat video may speak to your soul. Watching the clip may make you giggle and say, “Ah, me too”.

Posted on a cat named Bobbie’s Instagram account, the video is captioned, “When 9:05 AM hits”. The recording starts with a black-furred feline named Bobbie sitting in front of a computer. A person holds onto Bobbie’s paws and pretends to type on the keyboard. “I worked for five minutes,” reads the text on the screen.

Then the camera transitions to show Bobbie lying on a pet-bed, belly up. Words reading, “Time to take a break,” appear on the screen. Taking a break after five minutes of work sounds reasonable. After all, one can assume that working whilst simultaneously looking this cute takes a significant amount of energy.

Check out the video to see if this kitty matches your work-from-home vibe as well.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 89,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Bobbie’s ‘work routine’. One person said, “Me right now”.

Another individual wrote, “So foofy”. “Bruh this is me,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Cat falls into bathtub by accident, its reaction is hilarious. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 20:01 IST
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
Oct 24, 2020 18:28 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Rahul, Gayle take charge after early blow
Oct 24, 2020 20:10 IST
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 24, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

Dalits, backward classes at forefront of LSP chief’s campaign
Oct 24, 2020 20:10 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:13 IST
TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result declared at tseamcet.nic.in
Oct 24, 2020 20:02 IST
Baroda bypoll: Farm laws take centre stage in Opposition’s campaign, BJP’s focus on national issues
Oct 24, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.