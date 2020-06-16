Sections
Is this goat a dog with horns? This particular video has netizens confused

This goat is galloping like there is no tomorrow. Video is bound to make you giggle

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:09 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The goat is seen running outside like there is no tomorrow. (Reddit/@pp0787)

If you love watching some well-timed and exciting zoomies, then we have some content for you. This black-furred goat’s happiness over its end-of-the-day walk is so contagious that may leave you grinning ear to ear.

This just under 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on June 16. The video has been captioned, “The end-of-the-day happy walk”.

At the beginning of the recording, a hooman walks out of the house. Not too far behind her, a pet goat follows. When we say ‘follow’, what we really mean is that it bolts out. Then the cute mammal jumps, runs, sprints, and dashes outside like there is no tomorrow. Its energy is almost infectious.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has amassed over 16,700 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.



The end-of-the-day happy walk from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “It took me like 3 watches before I realized it was a goat, not a dog”. While another individual wrote, “Literally me coming out of quarantine”. To this, a Reddit user responded with, “Literally me going into quarantine. No people, yay”. One can guess which comment was left by an extrovert and which one was written by an introvert.

“Oh my god, seeing them so excited and happy makes me happier,” read one comment on the subreddit. It truly makes us happier, as well.

“Reminds me of when I used to pick up my kids from daycare!! Dad Dad Dad Dad Dad Dad,” proclaimed another Reddit user sweetly.

Not only the goat itself but these comments are making us swoon as well. What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

