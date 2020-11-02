Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Is Toby the dog a wind-up toy in disguise? Watch the video to decide

Is Toby the dog a wind-up toy in disguise? Watch the video to decide

“Need to take him to the shop and get him tuned up,” commented an Instagram user.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows Toby acting in a strange but cute way. (Instagram/@tobythegentleman)

Is one of your favourite things to search on the Internet is dog videos? Do you often find yourself seeing various videos of the pooches and giggling? Does the dog clips act as an instant mood lifter for you? If you found yourself murmuring “yes” to any or all the questions, then this video of Toby, a Boston Terrier, will win you over. The video captures adorable and goofy antics of the dog.

Shared on the pupper’s personal Instagram account, the video shows Toby acting in a strange but cute way. Seeing the video may also make you think that the dog is actually a wind-up toy in disguise. It’s human, however, think Toby’s broken.

“I think Toby is broken,” shared with this caption the video is just a few second long. However, chances are you’ll end up seeing it for much longer.

Take a look at the clip to check why it has now created a buzz among people:



Are you laughing hard? You’re not alone. The video, which has gathered almost 50,000 likes, since being shared, has also attracted similar comments from people. Many wrote that the clip made them laugh out loud. Some praised Toby and wrote how cute the dog looks.

“Toby brings me so much joy. I can’t thank you enough for sharing him,” wrote an Instagram user. “So much energy,” said another along with two laughing out loud emojis. “Need to take him to the shop and get him tuned up,” jokingly expressed another. “Wow! What a weird and wonderful reaction,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Nov 02, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, other gorgeous styles
Nov 02, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.