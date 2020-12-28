Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Ishaan Khatter sends ‘frowny seasons greetings’ with pet cat Mr. Smokey

Ishaan Khatter sends ‘frowny seasons greetings’ with pet cat Mr. Smokey

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter on Sunday sent ‘frowny’ season greetings to his fans.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:22 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mumbai

The image was shared on Instagram by Ishaan Khatter. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)

By sharing pictures with his four-legged friend, Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter on Sunday sent ‘frowny’ season greetings to his fans.

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ star took to Instagram and posted a semi-nude picture as he sent best wishes to his fans. In the picture, Khatter soar temperature as he sat in his balcony in the sunshade, while he effortlessly posed for the camera, the actor also put on display his chiselled physique and the six-pack abs.

The second one showcased the actor posing along with his pet cat Mr Smokey, as they cherish their-bond over the photo session.



Khatter captioned the post as, “Frowny seasons greetings from me and Mr. Smokey.”



Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi and more than 68 thousand fans liked the post.

Mira Kapoor commented, “He is pricey.”

While Siddhanth Chaturvedi chimed into the comments section writing, “ Bahadur Billa. (brave cat)”.

Of late, the ‘A Suitable Boy’ actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on posting pictures and videos of his activities.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter posted pictures from a photoshoot for the photo-shoot of a magazine cover.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
Chilly Delhi on cold wave brink, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
2nd Test Live: Sixth wicket down, Jadeja dismisses Paine
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

50 panchayat body representatives resign over 2 BSF camps in Chhattisgarh
by Ritesh Mishra
SSC JE answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ananya Panday speaks up about body positivity and supporting the vulnerable
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘That’s a good enough top 7’: Moody names India’s certainty in Tests
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.