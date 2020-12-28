Ishaan Khatter sends ‘frowny seasons greetings’ with pet cat Mr. Smokey

The image was shared on Instagram by Ishaan Khatter. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)

By sharing pictures with his four-legged friend, Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter on Sunday sent ‘frowny’ season greetings to his fans.

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ star took to Instagram and posted a semi-nude picture as he sent best wishes to his fans. In the picture, Khatter soar temperature as he sat in his balcony in the sunshade, while he effortlessly posed for the camera, the actor also put on display his chiselled physique and the six-pack abs.

The second one showcased the actor posing along with his pet cat Mr Smokey, as they cherish their-bond over the photo session.

Khatter captioned the post as, “Frowny seasons greetings from me and Mr. Smokey.”

Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi and more than 68 thousand fans liked the post.

Mira Kapoor commented, “He is pricey.”

While Siddhanth Chaturvedi chimed into the comments section writing, “ Bahadur Billa. (brave cat)”.

Of late, the ‘A Suitable Boy’ actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on posting pictures and videos of his activities.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter posted pictures from a photoshoot for the photo-shoot of a magazine cover.