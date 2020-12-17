Sections
#ISRO trends on Twitter as space agency launches 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

Isro took to Twitter to share the news of the successful launch of 42nd communication satellite CMS-01.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Isro took to Twitter to share this image. (Twitter/@Isro)

Today, on December 17, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C50 (PSLV-C50) rocket lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota with the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01 onboard. Amid the prevailing pandemic, this is the 2nd satellite launched by Isro.

The space agency, around an hour ago, also took to Twitter to share the news of the successful launch with the world. The post is complete with an image of the takeoff.

Moments later, they also shared the news of successful separation of CMS-01 and its injection into the orbit. “#CMS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit. #ISRO,” the space agency tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:



Soon people started sharing congratulatory posts on different social media platforms, especially Twitter. Many started reacting to this news using hashtag #ISRO – so much so that it is now trending on Twitter. There are also some who are using the hashtags #CMS01 and #PSLVC50 which are trending on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at how people are reacting:

CMS-01 satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

