‘It ain’t easy being this purrr-fect: ‘Say’ the cats who’ve captured netizens attention this week
Wait a meow-ment. Here are some of the great cat content in one place? Today must be your lucky day.
“Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want
So tell me what you want, what you really, really want
I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)
I wanna really, really, really wanna see some top quality cat content”
If this is the version of the Spice Girls’ classic ‘If you wanna be my lover’ you usually hum along to, then you’re at the right place. Here are some of the most entertaining videos of feline shenanigans that have graced the Internet this week.
Model stray cat
This photographer took almost professional-looking portraits of a cat, solidifying its status as a straight-up model. Honestly, we’re in awe.
@that.icelandic.guy
asking strange cats if I can take some portraits ##portraits ##foto ##photographyeveryday ##foryou♬ Falling - Trevor Daniel
Carl, the chef cat
You may have seen the animated classic, Ratatouille. Now get ready to witness, never seen before, Catatouille.
@littlechefcarl
Cooking with Carl - ￼ BRUSCHETTA 🍅 🥖 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##tiktokchef ##cooking ##cookingwithcarl ##littlechef ##cats ##LetsCook ##kitten♬ sonido original - rocomuller
Love guru cat
If you’re looking for a bae, hit up this feline for some flirting tips. Beware though, if you’re already boo’d up, you may want to keep your significant other way from this cute kitty because it is a resident heart stealer.
@jessmasterman
His heart belongs to her now ##cup ##foryoupage ##foryou ##brighterinside ##petsoftiktok ##cat ##takeyourmanchallenge♬ Take Your Man - Mahogany LOX
Thoughtful Cat
This feline bought its hooman a live chipmunk as a ‘present’. Um, how about no?
@bobbiturner
The chipmunk survived ☺️♬ original sound - bobbiturner
Slow-mo somersault kitty
This cat lost all its cool over some top quality petting.
She was enjoying it i guess from r/AnimalsBeingDerps
Nacho, the rescue cat
This feline has a claw-ver way of letting its hooman know that it is hungry.
He pretends like he’s chewing to communicate that he’s hungry! from r/cats
Cici, the jealous cat
Cici has no time for its hooman’s games and wants many well-deserving cuddles as soon as possible, please and thank you.
@catsandmusic18
When you can’t keep calm because you’re so jealous :)) ##cicithecat ##cicisbox ##catsreaction ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##petsoftiktok ##jealousy♬ original sound - catsandmusic18
What are your thoughts on these pawsome cat clips? We sure feel fur-tunate to have consumed this sublime content.
