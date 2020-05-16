It looks like the spirit of Kung Fu Panda resides within this cat. Watch

Given how utterly adorable our furry little feline friends look, we can sometimes forget that their ancestors were wild predators out there. Well, this kitty who is Kung Fu Fighting with its hooman is here to remind us that no matter how cute-looking, these creatures still have that fierce streak within them.

This clip was posted the cat mom Alayna Pintar’s TikTok account. The recording begins with the pet parent approaching her kitty with her palm straight-out. She pretends to smack the cat a few times. But don’t worry, the feline rebuttals with strong paw-punches and claw-ver leg blocks. The amateur film has been dubbed to fighting sounds which makes the clip a highly entertaining watch. Wondering who won: the cat or the hooman? Watch the clip to find out.

Since its original posting on March 30, the video has been viewed almost four million times. Additionally, it has over 1,100 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this real-life Kung Fu Panda version of a cat. One person said, “Karate Kitty”. While another wrote, “Wow, what a fight”. “World heavyweight champion,” read another comment.

A few days after posting the original video, the cat mom shared another clip of the duo play-fighting but without the sound effect. This was done so because some TikTokers were concerned about the kitty’s safety. But forget injured, the cat seems to openly welcome this competition. It probably just sees this as an opportunity to showcase its agile fighting skills. Viewer discretion is advised as some may find the following content highly adorable.

What are your thoughts on this Kung Fu kitty?

