Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / It’s cuddle o’clock for this cat jumping into its pet parent’s lap. Watch

It’s cuddle o’clock for this cat jumping into its pet parent’s lap. Watch

“I’m just gonna sneak onto your lap here,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:16 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@Badhacker11)

Often cats are painted as being aloof and moody. There are tons of videos on the Internet which showcase the felines giving their humans a stern “please don’t touch me”. It has also being showed, over and over, that being cozy and cuddly are more of a doggo thing. This cat, however, is breaking the rules by comfortably climbing onto their human’s lap to have some snuggle time.

“I’m just gonna sneak onto your lap here,” reads the caption of the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption promises. It shows a cat smoothly and slowly climbing onto the lap of a human and curling up inside it.

Take a look yourself:

I’m just gonna sneak on to your lap here from r/Eyebleach

The video, since being shared, gathered over 55,000 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received a whole lot of comments from people. From giving ‘Oh my heart!’ kind of reactions to trying to guess the cat’s perspective. The comments were many.

“Cutest thing I’ve seen on Reddit today, and that was a high hurdle to clear,” wrote a Redditor. “Maybe I can get a comfy spot and they won’t even notice,” expressed another trying to imagine the cat’s perspective. “I love it when animals do that! It’s so much better than picking them up and plopping them on your lap,” said a third. “Now child, you are mine. Stay right here until I release you,” jokingly commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This cat loves being pampered and the feline’s face shows it. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:33 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:38 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Kamya Punjabi mock Pavtira-Eijaz fight
Oct 22, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.