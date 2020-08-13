Sections
Home / It's Viral / 'It's OK to stay OK': Harsh Goenka's #ThursdayThoughts tweet is a lesson to abide by

There’s a possibility that Harsh Goenka’s tweet will wash away your mid-day blues.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

From praising the tweet to sharing their own version, people dropped all sorts of reactions. (Twitter)

There are times in many people’s lives when all they want to do is nothing, when they don’t want to answer a telephone call or just simply chill. However, more than often, a tiny voice inside their heads guilt trips them to stay busy to do something productive. If you can relate to this then chances are this tweet by Harsh Goenka will hit you right in the feels and also leave you with a valuable lesson in the process.

Goenka took to the micro-blogging site to share a tweet about the things which are ok to do. There’s a possibility that his tweet will wash away your mid-day blues. The tweet is also something which we should abide by because, “It’s OK to stay OK.”

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the tweet has prompted people to share various comments. It has also gathered more than 1,100 likes. From praising the business tycoon’s tweet to sharing their own version, people dropped all sorts of reactions.

This is what a Twitter user wrote:



“Sensible advice for cool living!” commented another. “Wow... It’s ok to just live!” expressed a third. “It’s Okay not to be Okay!” tweeted a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s “It’s OK” tweet?

