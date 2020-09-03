Sections
‘It’s too embarrassing:’ Elon Musk shares pictures of homework from college days

“Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:56 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared by Elon Musk on Twitter. (Twitter/@elonmusk)

Elon Musk’s tweets often prompt people to share various comments and express varied emotions. His recent post on Twitter is no different and it has gathered tons of comments from people. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the tech giant shared a Twitter thread in which he posted images of old homework from his college days and now it has created a buzz among tweeple.

Musk, on August 30, tweeted, “Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework.” To which, a user of the micro-blogging site asked, “Can you show us some of your old homework! Please.”

Instead of sharing the homework, Musk wrote that “It’s too embarrassing” and that is an emotion most of us will feel if we’re presented with assignments we did during our college days. Undeterred, however, another Twitter user pressed the matter further and asked, “Do you even know what he has.” Musk, after that tweet, finally gave in and shared images of his homework:



People shared various reactions on the Twitter thread.



“Make sure you preserve all those papers because they are going to be in the Elon Musk’s museum someday,” wrote a Twitter user. Expressing a similar notion, another said, “These should be saved for Mars’ first museum.” “Nice handwriting!” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the Twitter thread on Elon Musk’s college homework?

