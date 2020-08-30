‘It takes time’: Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty or inspirational posts which are highly relatable. Her latest motivational post is no different and now it has left many impressed, including actor Neena Gupta.

Irani shared an image with a few inspirational lines written on it. They read, “I am strong because I’ve been weak. I am fearless because I’ve been afraid. I am wise because I’ve been foolish.”

Alongside, she also shared a caption which has equally inspiring, if not more, words. It talks about how time is the key to everything – from healing a broken heart to overcoming our worst fears.

“So pursue relentlessly what many may feel is out of your league, for history is never made from comfort. It is carved out of broken bones, shattered dreams and unfulfilled desires,” she added in the post’s concluding lines.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has already gathered over 22,000 likes, including one from actor Neena Gupta. While some agreed with Irani, others shared their version of words of motivation.

“And you’re sharp because once you’ve been blunt,” wrote an Instagram user. “True that, true that,” expressed another. “True words,” commented a third and this sentiment were expressed by many. “And this brings tears. Thank you for the post,” shared a fourth.

What do you think of Irani’s post?

