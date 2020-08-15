Sections
Jab Poo met The Professor: This Netflix video shows a 'crossover no one asked for'

The video shows Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham rating the characters from Money Heist series.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now left people laughing out loud. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Have you ever imagined what would happen if the worlds of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Money Heist collided? Well, chances are you’re wondering why you’d imagine something like that. But what would happen if the iconic Poo from K3G met the characters of the popular drama series? Well, don’t worry, Netflix already imagined what it would be like and if this video is anything to go by it was quite interesting.

On Instagram, Netflix shared a ‘crossover no one asked for’. The video shows Poo rating the characters from the series. We don’t want to spoil your fun, so just watch what happens in this super fun video.

“The Professor is brilliant in all the 3 departments: good looks, good looks & good looks,” says the caption shared along with the video. Well, how can you disagree with that?



Shared about 22 hours ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh likes and counting. People have left a ton of comments on the post.



“How dare you rate Berlin 3?!” posted an individual. “Professor deserves 1000/10 guys c’mon!” shared another.

“How much for Binod?” asked an Instagram user. “10/10 no doubt!” replied Netflix.

“Where is Rohan?” wondered another. Well, Poo already answered that in film. “I don’t know and I don’t care. I hate him,” she had said. Remember?

So what do you think about this crossover?

