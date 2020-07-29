Sections
Jab We Jet: How the iconic Amul girl is greeting Rafale jets arriving today

The cartoon shows the Amul girl standing in front of a Rafale jet while text on the photo reads, “Jab We Jet”.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:09 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The dairy cooperative has dropped its signature cartoon sketch featuring the adorable Amul girl posing in front of the Rafale jet with a witty caption. (Twitter@Amul_Coop)

As the first batch of the Rafale fighter jets are set to arrive at the Ambala Air Force station in Haryana, netizens are finding it hard to contain their excitement. Twitter is flooded with excited reactions and among the posts is one shared by Amul. The dairy cooperative has dropped its signature cartoon sketch featuring the adorable Amul girl posing in front of the Rafale jet with a witty caption.

Posted on Amul coop’s official Twitter page, the cartoon sketch features the adorable Amul girl posing in front of a Rafale jet with a witty caption written on the image. The text on the photo reads, “Jab We Jet”.

Take a look at the sketch:



Posted a few hours ago, the cartoon sketch has already garnered over 8,700 likes and the numbers are increasing. While some praised the artist for such an on-point depiction of the Rafale jet, others found the creative cartoon perfect for this historic moment.



Here’s how netizens reacted: 

The jets took off from France on Monday and had a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. They are covering a distance of 7,000 kilometres with air-to-air refueling.

What are your thoughts on this creative cartoon?

