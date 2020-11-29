Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Jaguar named Bella shows how ‘cats will be cats’

Jaguar named Bella shows how ‘cats will be cats’

“Cats will be cats, no matter the size! Bella, the jaguar, enjoys curling up in this large tub of soft hay; the perfect jumbo cat bed!” the Reid Park Zoo wrote while sharing the picture.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a jaguar named Bella. (Instagram/@reidparkzoo)

Do you love cats? Are you a cat parent? Do you often find yourself checking out cat content on the Internet? In other words, are you someone who loves the company of the felines or enjoys their videos? If your answer to even one of the questions asked above is “Yes”, then there is a high possibility that you’re aware of how much cats love to curl up. It turns out, it’s not just the pet cats who love that, even the big cats abide by that rule. Just like Bella, the jaguar.

Shared on Reid Park Zoo’s official Instagram profile, this picture of Bella shows her all curled up inside a bed made of hay.

“Cats will be cats, no matter the size! Bella, the jaguar, enjoys curling up in this large tub of soft hay; the perfect jumbo cat bed!” the park wrote while sharing the picture.

Since being shared just 11 hours ago, the post has gathered a whole lot of love from people. The share currently has over 1,700 likes and many appreciative comments.

“What a comfy bed! Bella looks like she enjoys her life A LOT!” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s a nice chilly desert morning, purrfect for a cat nap!” commented another. There were several who called her cute.

What do you think of the picture?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 08:52 IST
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Nov 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 10:44 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST

latest news

Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse by woman
Nov 29, 2020 10:49 IST
Regional language policy needed in technical education, says IIT Kharagpur director
Nov 29, 2020 10:47 IST
UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 29, 2020 10:45 IST
Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it
Nov 29, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.