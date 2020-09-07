Jalandhar girl fighting mobile snatchers to woman escaping collision by seconds: 5 varied viral videos

Sections
From awe-inspiring to scary, these viral videos are of varied taste.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The videos left people with all sorts of reactions. (Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with videos which grab people’s attention for various reasons and eventually go viral. From a girl fighting off men trying to snatch her mobile phone to a woman luckily escaping a collision with a car by mere seconds, the videos are varied. Here are some of such clips which left people with all sorts of emotions.

Girl fights mobile snatchers

Kusum Kumar, a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar, Punjab showed exemplary courage when she fought off two men trying to snatch her mobile phone. And a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera, soon went viral.

Boy donates $2500 prize money

A video of a conversation between UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore and an 8-year-old kid named Abhijay went viral and left many inspired. Abhijay, who won $2,500 for his coronavirus-related animation, donated his prize money to UNICEF.



Dancers move in perfect sync



This is a video which may make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg. It shows a group of dancers from Ireland performing a traditional Irish dance in perfect synchronization.



Woman escapes collision with car

A recording shared on the Facebook page of a fishing store, outside of which the incident took place, left people perplexed. It shows a woman named Karyn Johnson, luckily, escaping a collision with a car by mere seconds.

Barber’s search for perfection

This video, which has got over 7 million views, is one of such clips which will leave you giggling hard. It showcases a barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair.

What do you think of the videos?

