Jalandhar girl fighting mobile snatchers to woman escaping collision by seconds: 5 varied viral videos
From awe-inspiring to scary, these viral videos are of varied taste.
The Internet is filled with videos which grab people’s attention for various reasons and eventually go viral. From a girl fighting off men trying to snatch her mobile phone to a woman luckily escaping a collision with a car by mere seconds, the videos are varied. Here are some of such clips which left people with all sorts of emotions.
Girl fights mobile snatchers
Kusum Kumar, a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar, Punjab showed exemplary courage when she fought off two men trying to snatch her mobile phone. And a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera, soon went viral.
Boy donates $2500 prize money
A video of a conversation between UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore and an 8-year-old kid named Abhijay went viral and left many inspired. Abhijay, who won $2,500 for his coronavirus-related animation, donated his prize money to UNICEF.
Dancers move in perfect sync
This is a video which may make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg. It shows a group of dancers from Ireland performing a traditional Irish dance in perfect synchronization.
Woman escapes collision with car
A recording shared on the Facebook page of a fishing store, outside of which the incident took place, left people perplexed. It shows a woman named Karyn Johnson, luckily, escaping a collision with a car by mere seconds.
Barber’s search for perfection
This video, which has got over 7 million views, is one of such clips which will leave you giggling hard. It showcases a barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair.
What do you think of the videos?