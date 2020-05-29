Sections
Jammu and Kashmir cop’s self-composed song on coronavirus awareness wows people

Sohan Raghuvanshi composed the song with one motive, to spread awareness about coronavirus.

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Sohan Raghuvanshi, the policemen who composed the song. (Twitter/ANI)

India, along with the rest of the world, is still fighting the battle against coronavirus. To flatten the curve, it is essential for everyone to follow the precautionary measures advised by the authorities, like staying indoors, using sanitiser, and wearing masks. Now, a policeman from Jammu and Kashmir has come up with a self-composed song which highlights these measures and it is absolutely melodious to listen to.

Sohan Raghuvanshi composed the song with one motive, to spread awareness about coronavirus. Now, a video of the cop singing his song has made its way onto Twitter after being shared by news agency ANI.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, people shared all sorts of comments on the video and they couldn’t help but appreciate Raghuvanshi. While some wrote that the lyrics of the song are very nice, others praised his voice.



“Very good sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent, marvelous, brilliant, hats off to you,” expressed another. “Awesome, thanks for sharing,” tweeted a third. “Such a nice voice,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

