‘January 1’ imparts some advice in heartening clip posted by Harsh Goenka

Starting off the first day of a new year can be an exciting experience. If you’re looking for some encouraging content to begin the day on the right foot, then here is a motivational video that you must watch. Shared by Harsh Goenka, this recording sheds some advice on how we should all try to spend the rest of 2021.

“A nice message for the new year,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing this almost-two-minute long recording.

The clip shows snippets of various things whilst a voice talks over the shots. It says, “Dear friend, do you mind if I have a word? It won’t take much of your time, I promise. Let’s skip the introductions as we know each other quite well. Yes, it’s me speaking. January 1. I know it hasn’t been exactly easy since we last saw each other”. After a while ‘January 1’ states that it has some advice for you. Check out what it is:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Truly worthy and timely message! Wish you Happy, healthy and prosperous new year”.

Another individual wrote, “Inspiring”. “Beautiful video,” read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user stated, “Admirable message,” while somebody else proclaimed, “Very moving”.

