Home / It's Viral / Japanese retailer to sell 'hyper-realistic' face masks. Seen the pics yet?

Japanese retailer to sell ‘hyper-realistic’ face masks. Seen the pics yet?

Shuhei Okawara’s masks won’t protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokyo

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask. (REUTERS)

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features in three dimensions.



“Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces. But that is something that’s likely to happen in fantasy stories,” Okawara told Reuters.

“I thought it would be fun to actually do that.”



Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, shows off a mask. ( REUTERS )

The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, wears a face mask based on a real person's face. ( REUTERS )

Okawara chose his model, whom he paid 40,000 yen, from more than 100 applicants who sent him their photos when he launched the project in October. An artisan then reworked the winning image, created on a 3D printer.

Masks based on real people's faces are displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop. ( REUTERS )

Initial inquiries suggest demand for the masks will be strong, Okawara said.

“As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces,” Okawara said.

He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup.

