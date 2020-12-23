Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Jaw-dropping video shows driver reversing bus on narrow road, sparks mixed reactions

Jaw-dropping video shows driver reversing bus on narrow road, sparks mixed reactions

As the clip goes on, the driver can be seen reversing the bus skilfully and carefully to the other side of the road.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the bus reversing on the narrow road. (YouTube/@Onkar Malushte)

Roads encircling mountains can be tricky to drive on. But, this video of bus driver in Himachal Pradesh can boldly challenge that notion. The old clip that has resurfaced after being shared on the Facebook page Incredible Himachal, has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Originally shared in July 18 by YouTube user Onkar Malushte, the video shows a narrow road of Himachal Pradesh towards Killar on Keylong - Killar road. The clip starts with a shot of the bus standing in the middle of the road. As the clip goes on, the driver can be seen reversing the bus skilfully and carefully to the other side of the road.

According to the caption of the original video, the road was washed away, forcing the driver to reverse the bus and drive towards Killar.

Take a look at the video:



Shared on December 16, the clip has garnered over 71,100 views along with many stunned comments from netizens. While some found the driving skill of the bus driver to be exceptional, others expressed how the deed was very dangerous.

“It was a such bravery done by the driver but I have a question, how was the bus in that direction?” wrote a Facebook user. “Highly talented driver, but it could’ve been dangerous,” pointed out another. “Very scary,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
by Anonna Dutt
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava

latest news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava
UK avoids nomination of Khalistan supporter to the House of Lords
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.