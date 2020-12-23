Jaw-dropping video shows driver reversing bus on narrow road, sparks mixed reactions

Roads encircling mountains can be tricky to drive on. But, this video of bus driver in Himachal Pradesh can boldly challenge that notion. The old clip that has resurfaced after being shared on the Facebook page Incredible Himachal, has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Originally shared in July 18 by YouTube user Onkar Malushte, the video shows a narrow road of Himachal Pradesh towards Killar on Keylong - Killar road. The clip starts with a shot of the bus standing in the middle of the road. As the clip goes on, the driver can be seen reversing the bus skilfully and carefully to the other side of the road.

According to the caption of the original video, the road was washed away, forcing the driver to reverse the bus and drive towards Killar.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on December 16, the clip has garnered over 71,100 views along with many stunned comments from netizens. While some found the driving skill of the bus driver to be exceptional, others expressed how the deed was very dangerous.

“It was a such bravery done by the driver but I have a question, how was the bus in that direction?” wrote a Facebook user. “Highly talented driver, but it could’ve been dangerous,” pointed out another. “Very scary,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?