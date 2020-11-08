Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ new Twitter bios read this after defeating Donald Trump in the US presidential elections

In a historic moment on Saturday night, Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to be projected as the 46th president of the United States of America while Kamala Harris became the first American of Indian descent to be named for the vice-presidential post in the US. As soon as congratulatory wishes started streaming in after their US election victory, the winner duo lost no time in changing their Twitter bios.

While their cover pictures reflected the same blue background and assurance of “Keep the faith!”, Biden’s updated Twitter bio read, “President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans (sic).” With promises to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule, Biden is set to be the oldest president in US history at 77 years of age.

Joe Biden updates Twitter bio after defeating Trump ( Twitter/JoeBiden )

On the other hand, Harris’ new bio on the micro-blogging site read, “Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the people. She/her (sic).”This win marks the historic event of an Indian-origin woman stepping inside the White House as the Vice President for the first time ever.

Kamala Harris updates Twitter bio ( Twitter/KamalaHarris )

As per the latest reports, the Biden administration is gearing up to reform temporary visas and create a new visa category that allows cities and counties to petition for higher levels of immigrants to support their growth. In June, Trump had temporarily suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers from unemployment aggravated by Covid-19 pandemic.

If Biden administration’s new rule is successful in increasing the number of high-skilled visas, tens of thousands of Indian professionals will be benefitted.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter