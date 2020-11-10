Joe Biden’s old tweet featuring Mike Pence is going viral. Seen it yet?
The tweet was initially shared in 2016 and has captured netizens’ attention once again.
Talks of the transition of power from a Trump administration to a Biden administration are underway in the US. Amidst all this, an old tweet from 2016 by president-elect Joe Biden has gone viral for an interesting reason. The share, which shows then vice-president Biden with vice-president-elect of that time, Mike Pence, may leave you with thoughts as well.
Posted on November 11, 2016, the tweet comprises a picture of Biden and Pence along with text that reads, “I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power”.
Check out the tweet here:
Now, many tweeple are resharing the post with their thoughts regarding the exchange.
Here are some such reactions on the micro-blogging application:
While Donald Trump is yet to concede to his opponent of the US presidential race, Joe Biden, the president-elect, along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris, is moving forward with the transition plan. Their website has been updated to show the four policy areas the Biden-Harris administration will prioritise. You can read more about it here.
What are your thoughts on the share?