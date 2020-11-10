Joe Biden’s old tweet featuring Mike Pence is going viral. Seen it yet?

Talks of the transition of power from a Trump administration to a Biden administration are underway in the US. Amidst all this, an old tweet from 2016 by president-elect Joe Biden has gone viral for an interesting reason. The share, which shows then vice-president Biden with vice-president-elect of that time, Mike Pence, may leave you with thoughts as well.

Posted on November 11, 2016, the tweet comprises a picture of Biden and Pence along with text that reads, “I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power”.

Check out the tweet here:

Now, many tweeple are resharing the post with their thoughts regarding the exchange.

Here are some such reactions on the micro-blogging application:

While Donald Trump is yet to concede to his opponent of the US presidential race, Joe Biden, the president-elect, along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris, is moving forward with the transition plan. Their website has been updated to show the four policy areas the Biden-Harris administration will prioritise. You can read more about it here.

What are your thoughts on the share?