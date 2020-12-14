Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring she’d worn for 15 years, seeks help of netizens in finding it

Many may be able to relate to the feeling of being particularly attached to an item that they own. From a piece of clothing to a treasured pen, the object of adoration may be unique and very specific to the individual, but the fondness associated with it is universal. Losing such a beloved thing can be an especially tough experience. Bollywood actor, Juhi Chawla seems to be going through a similar situation and has tweeted about the same on her official Twitter account.

Chawla shared this image on the micro-blogging application on December 13. “Kindly help,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The text in the picture says, “This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you”. “This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you,” further states the text.

Besides the passage is an image of the other earring in the pair. Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on Twitter, this post has garnered many responses. The tweet currently has nearly 6,000 likes and many comments from netizens.

Many tweeple wished Chawla luck in her search and hoped that she’d find her lost earring soon. One person said, “Hope you get it”.

Another individual wrote, “Tweeting this means it must be of utmost importance to you. Hope you get it back”. “Best of luck!” read one comment under the post.

Chawla has not yet tweeted any updates regarding her search.