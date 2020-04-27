Just a video of two lion bros doing what bros do. Watch

Lions are considered to have great strength and fierce precision. Well, these two lion bros who are just hanging out and falling atop each other showcase the softer side of the king-of-the-jungle.

This 15-second-long clip was posted to Reddit on April 27. Sarcastically captioned, “Showdown between two fierce apex predators”; it has been appropriately shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.

The recording starts with one lion walking towards the other who is sitting on the grass. The first lion does an action with his body which looks a whole lot like the one-arm embrace humans do. After the hug is over the second lion gets up from his spot and goes to possibly spoon with the first one, who is now lying on the ground. The derpy lions cannot seem to catch a break though because as soon as the second lion falls atop the other one, he rolls away. The lions lie back-to-back next to each other for a quick second after which they give up any attempts for potential cuddles.

The post currently has more than 16,000 upvotes and over 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this goofy pair! One individual on the thread wrote, “Finish him! With snuggles”. While another said, “Cats is cats”. To which another responded with, “Bros being bros”.

A Reddit user tried to guess the two lions’ perspective when writing, “Lion 1: Come on! Come on! Lie on me! Lion 2: proceeds to lie Lion 1: haha PSYCHE”.

“They’re just lion around,” read a comment punnily. To which another replied, “Puns are manely why I come here”.

What are your thoughts on these two fierce apex predators just ‘lion’ around?