Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / K-Pop band BTS rocks virtual concert, draws thousands of fans worldwide

K-Pop band BTS rocks virtual concert, draws thousands of fans worldwide

The band’s latest success was “Dynamite”, its first song entirely in English, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Seoul

Fans of K-pop idol boy band BTS watch a live streaming online concert, wearing a protective masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea October 10, 2020. (REUTERS)

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.

Titled “Map of The Soul ON:E,” the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government’s tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours.

The band’s latest success was “Dynamite”, its first song entirely in English, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month.

“You’re not here but I feel you here, as if I can hear your chants, and next time let’s really be here together,” vocalist V, or Kim Tae-hyung, told fans.



Fans of K-pop idol boy band BTS enjoy as they watch a live streaming online concert, wearing a protective masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea October 10, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Since its 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

The band earned a Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a livestreamed performance after its first paid online concert in June drew nearly 757,000 from 107 countries.

Its management company, Bit Hit Entertainment, has not released how many people watched the latest show, though it garnered some 114 million real-time “cheer clicks,” a sign of approval that fans can press multiple times.

Fans of K-pop idol boy band BTS enjoy as they watch a live streaming online concert, wearing a protective masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea October 10, 2020. ( REUTERS )

As the band performed, a background wall of small screens showed thousands of fans joining from across the world, many waving light sticks known as “army bombs”. A chatroom was opened to allow fans to post comments simultaneously.

In Seoul, a small group gathered at a fan-run, BTS-themed cafe to watch the concert together, though wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other.

“Their songs gave comfort in these tough times and made me a fan,” said An Ji-won, 40, after breaking down in tears as she watched the show.

“They sing to say everything will be OK and to cheer up, which I think is why all fans around the world love them.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

Hathras rape victim is ‘no one’ for them: Rahul Gandhi latest jibe at Yogi govt, UP police
Oct 11, 2020 21:23 IST
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open title
Oct 11, 2020 21:22 IST
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.