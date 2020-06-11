Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is back as a meme on Twitter. People share hilarious posts using ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ scene

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is back as a meme on Twitter. People share hilarious posts using ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ scene

It’s the “Guess karo hum kahan hai” scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is now Twitter’s new meme format.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter has now turned the scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a hilarious meme. (Twitter/@The_1_tweets)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the cause of a recent chatter on Twitter. Though no one knows why, a scene from this movie has now turned into a meme format and the creative minds on Twitter are using it to come up with hilarious posts. It’s the “Guess karo hum kahan hai” scene from the film featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

We understand that the film’s memory may have turned foggy for some as it was released almost 19 years back in 2001. So, let us take this opportunity to refresh your memory. It’s the scene where Rohan Raichand’s (Hrithik Roshan) mom and dad, Yashvardhan and Nandini Raichand (Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan respectively) visit London to surprise him. It shows the duo getting down from a chartered plane where Yashvardhan calls his son Rohan to say, “Guess karo hum kahan hai.”

People have now turned the scene into rib-tickling memes. We have collected some of the funny posts for you.

Are these Twitter users trying to say something to their relatives?



So true!

This imaginative individual tried guessing what Neil Armstrong may have said to NASA after landing on moon:

The mystery of disappearing socks:

Do you relate?

What is this behaviour TV remote?

Nothing can depict the age old story of air in chips packet better than this meme:

Which meme did you like the best?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways
Jun 11, 2020 19:31 IST
Assam gas well fire continues to rage on; extent contained to the well
Jun 11, 2020 19:30 IST
Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine
Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST
Decoding China’s playbook | HT Editorial
Jun 11, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.