Kadun Jaana Tu Coroneyaa: Siblings sing in Dogri on coronavirus, people love it

RJ Roohi and his sister Juhi Singh sang the song beautifully.

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sibling duo RJ Roohi and Juhi Singh. (Facebook/RJ Roohi)

“Beautiful”, “amazing”, “awesome” and “superb” are some among the many adjectives people used to react to a video of a singing sibling duo. RJ Roohi and his sister Juhi Singh are the singers who sang a song on coronavirus in Dogri. Their melodious voices is now creating its magic on people.

“Kadun Jaana Tu Coroneyaa,” RJ Roohi wrote and shared the video. He then added that this song is an initiative to connect people to music during these tough times as #IndiaFightsCorona.

Here’s the melodious song:



Since being shared, the video garnered over 17,000 views with people dropping all sorts of comments on the post.



“Superb singing, love you both,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow...what beautiful voices and lyrics, waiting for the next,” praised another. “You both are awesome, what amazing voices,” wrote a third.

The video also made its way to Twitter after being shared by many and here’s how tweeple reacted:

“Such lilting music. Sounds like a folk song. She has beautiful voice,” a Twitter user wrote. “Beautiful,” said another.

Many wrote that though they love the video, it would be great to understand the lyrics. To which, RJ Roohi tweeted:

While replying to one Twitter user, RJ Roohi replied that he heard the song in Dorgi and sang the same along with his sister.

What do you think of the video?

