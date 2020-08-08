Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kajol to Swara Bhaskar, Bollywood celebs join ‘2020 mood calendar’ trend kicked off by Reese Witherspoon

Kajol to Swara Bhaskar, Bollywood celebs join ‘2020 mood calendar’ trend kicked off by Reese Witherspoon

Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, several Bollywood celebrities have now joined the trend.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kajol took to Instagram to share this 2020 mood calendar. (Instagram/kajol)

Many may agree with us when we say that 2020 has turned out very differently than people would have hoped or imagined. There are also various kinds of emotions that people experienced as the year progressed. Some celebrities have now found a way to represent their feelings about the year using a meme-styled mood calendar. Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, the trend has now taken over Bollywood celebs too. From Kajol to Madhuri Dixit to Swara Bhaskar, several actors have joined the trend to share images detailing dramatic breakdown of each month.

“Just.... 2020 Mood!” with this caption this is what Kajol shared:

How is Madhuri Dixit’s 2020 is unfolding?



Swara Bhaskar shared a caption which most people may be already thinking. “Can we welcome 2021 already?” she wrote and posted her 2020 mood calendar:



Rakul Preet Singh also joined the trend to share this image:

As for Malaika Arora, her calendar is all about doughnuts:

What does your ‘2020 mood calendar’ look like?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian-Americans welcome restoration of OCI card travel benefits
Aug 08, 2020 14:13 IST
Boxing Day Test to stay in Melbourne if crowds are allowed: CA
Aug 08, 2020 14:11 IST
Govt ensuring safety of people amid challenging flood situation: Narayan
Aug 08, 2020 14:07 IST
Social impact of crime against women can’t be lost sight of: Bombay HC
Aug 08, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.