Kamala Harris says ‘You could be president’ to great niece, heartwarming video goes viral

Kamala Harris made history by being the first Asian-American to be selected as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Though the US election 2020 counting is still underway and only the final results will tell if she or Mike Pence will be the next vice president, Harris is already inspiring the next generation to work towards achieving their dreams. That is what this heartwarming video featuring Harris and her great niece shows.

Shared by Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, the video has now won people over. It shows Harris’ great niece sitting on her lap. The vice presidential nominee is heard saying to the little one, “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.”

The moment is so adorable and motivating, that it may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Meena Harris, while replying to her own post, further shared a cute update about her daughter’s dreams. “For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” she wrote.

The video, since being shared, grabbed people’s attention and has amassed more than 3.3 lakh views till now. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. From praising Harris to calling the video cute, the comments were varied. A few also wrote how they dig the whole fact that the little one wants to be an astronaut-president.

