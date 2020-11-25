Kamala Harris shares special Thanksgiving cornbread dressing recipe. Do you want to try it?

Kamala Harris finds her comfort in an occasional day in the kitchen. (Twitter/@KamalaHarris)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and for the occasion Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has shared a delicious recipe which she calls her ‘family’s favourite’. Needless to say, the simple step-by-step recipe has grabbed the attention of netizens and gained much appreciation from them too. Chances are you’ll also want to try making the dish at home.

Shared from Harris’ official Instagram profile, the post shows the recipe for cornbread dressing, a well-known Thanksgiving dish. “During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you,” wrote Harris.

“I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love,” she added.

Take a look at the step by step recipe:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has already garnered over 4.1 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t wait to try out the dish, others thanked Harris for sharing the special recipe.

“Literally could not be happier to see this posted. A VP that is also human and kind,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! This is legendary,” commented another. “I can’t wait to take a bite of this,” said a third.

“Okay this is delicious, I’m trying this right now,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?