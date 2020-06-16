Sections
Kangaroo fell into a mine shaft. Watch how it was rescued

A few kids spotted the kangaroo and called for help.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:30 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kangaroo inside the mine shaft. (Facebook/Five Freedoms Animal Rescue)

In today’s edition of happy animal rescue, a kangaroo was rescued from a mineshaft that it fell in thanks to a bunch of nice people. A video of the animal’s rescue was shared live and has since been collecting several appreciative reactions.

The rescue was conducted by Five Freedoms Animal Rescue, an animal rescue service in Australia run by Manfred Zabinskas. He arrived on the scene after some kids spotted the roo and called in for help.

“Approx 7 metres down, he’d been clawing at the walls with no escape, but thankfully didn’t appear to have been down there too long,” says the post.

The video shows the kangaroo being tranquillised first. Then Zabinskas can be seen climbing down the mine shaft in order to help the animal. The video shows him picking the kangaroo up and placing it inside a bag so it could be pulled out.



The post adds further that the kangaroo seemed to be in good health and was taken to a shelter to be checked before it could be released back into the wild.

The rescue has collected several reactions from Facebook users.

“The world is a kinder place thanks to everyone involved in this rescue. Thank you… again,” posted a Facebook user. “Fantastic work, so thankful for your tireless care of animals,” commented another. “Absolute Heros. Brilliant Rescue,” shared a third.

What do you think about this rescue?

