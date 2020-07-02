Kanye West posts picture with Elon Musk, people notice a third person too

Sections
“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” wrote Kanye West and shared the image.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Elon Musk with Kanye West. (Twitter/Kanye West)

Kanye West recently shared a photograph of himself with Elon Musk on Twitter. The picture of the rapper and the technocrat has now created a chatter on the micro-blogging site for a very different reason. While several commented on the duo, some noticed a third person visible in the picture.

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” wrote West and shared the image. He also used a tangerine emoji to conclude his post.

The image shows Musk in an all-black attire, while West is seen wearing a beige-coloured printed shirt with black pants and an orange-hued jacket.



Shared just a few hours ago, the post quickly gathered over 7.6 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it also garnered more than 1.2 lakh retweets. There were many who commented on the picture and wrote about how good the duo looks. However, there were some who noticed the reflection of a third person. Did you see it at first glance too? If not, here’s a reply on the post by a Twitter user which will make things clear:



Yes, the reflection of the photographer, Grimes - Canadian singer and Musk’s girlfriend – is also visible on the glass case behind the duo. Now you see it!

Well, people were amused to make this little discovery and shared tons of comments to express the same.

People also dropped other comments on the post to express their reactions to the image:

“Two billionaires,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image. To which, another person replied, “Three. Grimes is taking the picture and you can see her reflection.”

What do you think of the image?

