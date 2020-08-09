Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kanye West tweets cute video of him dancing with daughter North. Watch

Kanye West tweets cute video of him dancing with daughter North. Watch

“This is a top 10 Kanye video,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:25 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The recording is almost 45 seconds long. (Twitter/@kanyewest)

American rapper Kanye West recently took to Twitter to share a video of himself dancing with daughter North West. The sweet father-daughter bonding moment has now captured netizens’ hearts.

Posted from West’s official account on August 8, the recording is almost 45 seconds long. “It’s Fri-ye-ye!” reads the caption of the clip.

At the beginning of the recording, West is seen singing Nightcrawlers’ Push The Feeling On. Soon he starts dancing to the tune. A few seconds in, his daughter, North, also joins the impromptu dance party and shows some of her moves. The pair share laughs and grooves until the very end of the video. American media personality, Kim Kardashian West, can be heard in the background giggling along with her husband and daughter.

Check out this wholesome family moment caught on camera:



Since being shared, this clip has received a whole lot of love. The recording currently has almost 6.5 million views. The tweet has accumulated over 76,300 retweets and comments along with nearly 4.5 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “When Kanye’s happy, I’m happy”. Another person wrote, “This is a top 10 Kanye video”.

“Glad you seem happier, Kanye,” read one comment under the post. To this, somebody else responded, “He really do be vibin”. These vibes are wholesome indeed.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Kanye West posts picture with Elon Musk, people notice a third person too

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redditor’s tale of friendship is tugging at the heartstrings of netizens
Aug 09, 2020 17:50 IST
Adityanath’s office refuses to comment on reports of mosque trust’s invite for library, hospital event
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Six more people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Bihar becomes first state to have 10 lakh self help groups run by women
Aug 09, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.