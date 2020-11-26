Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Karl the doggo’s bark is ‘way too powerful’. Watch to see yourself

Karl the doggo’s bark is ‘way too powerful’. Watch to see yourself

It’s what happens after the bark that has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Karl the doggo. (Twitter@dog_rates)

Dogs are not exactly aware of how goofy and cute they can be. Thankfully, we do. Probably that is the reason, the videos capturing various antics of dogs are a hit among people. Just like this clip shared on Twitter. It features a dog named Karl whose bark is “way to powerful”.

Shared on the Twitter profile called WeRateDogs, the video shows the dog barking. It’s what happens after the bark that has now tickled people’s funny bone.

“This is Karl. He’s been working on his bark. Turns out, it’s way too powerful. 12/10,” shared with this caption, the video is absolutely amazing to watch.



Since being shared, the video has quickly gathered nearly 1.7 million views. Additionally, it has amassed tons of comments from people.



“I honestly can’t stop laughing,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is unbelievably cute but can we talk about the cardigan?” shared another. To which, the original poster replied “we can yes.”

“This is a clear example of Woofton’s Third Law of Physics: Every woof has an equal and opposite woops,” wittily tweeted a third. “You will grow into that bark, Karl! Until then, maybe your human could provide some cushions around the house? Or that cute sweater could be purchased in a bubble wrap style?” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Nov 26, 2020 09:11 IST
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Nov 26, 2020 09:33 IST
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Nov 26, 2020 09:23 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST

latest news

’You can’t figure how to get him out’: Amir on Kohli-Babar comparison
Nov 26, 2020 09:57 IST
LU’s centenary celebrations: New Bharat to be gyanwan, dhanwan, charitrawan, says Rajnath
Nov 26, 2020 09:52 IST
Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof
Nov 26, 2020 09:47 IST
Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Nov 26, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.