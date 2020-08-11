Sections
Home / It's Viral / Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home,” said industrialist Shrinivas Gupta.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, Koppala (Karnataka)

A picture of Shrinivas Gupta with his wife’s statue. (Twitter/@ANI)

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, who celebrated his house warming function in Koppal, installed a silicon wax statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral across social media.

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist, Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru, took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability,” said Gupta .

The pictures have since collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.









The statue was built inside Gupta’s home with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.



“Our artist suggested to me to have a silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place and an AC cant be switched on all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared,” Gupta added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah
Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST
Two more sero surveys to cover Pune
Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.