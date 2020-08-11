Karnataka man installs lifelike statue of deceased wife in their dream home
“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home,” said industrialist Shrinivas Gupta.
Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, who celebrated his house warming function in Koppal, installed a silicon wax statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral across social media.
“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist, Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru, took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability,” said Gupta .
The pictures have since collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.
The statue was built inside Gupta’s home with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.
“Our artist suggested to me to have a silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place and an AC cant be switched on all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared,” Gupta added.