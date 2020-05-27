Sections
Karnataka Police adopts 50 more recruits in dog squad

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police department is also planning to appoint female constables as dog handlers in the future.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:13 IST

By Indo Asian News Service| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bengaluru

A police dog in training. (IANS)

As many as 50 dogs will be inducted into the police dog squad in Karnataka at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to strengthen the force, an official has said.

“Fifty dogs will be adopted and inducted into the dog squad at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to strengthen the state police force,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the newly upgraded Dog Activity Park at the CAR (South) in Adugodi near Kormangala in the city, Rao said the dog squad plays an important role in the detection of explosives, drugs and crimes scenes.

He said that best possible training will be imparted to the police dogs to strengthen the existing canine team.



At the Dog Activity Park, the dogs will be trained under the leadership of CAR South and ACP, Ninga Reddy Patil.

According to the commissioner, the police department will hire the services of Amrut Hiranya, a renowned dog psychologist, popularly known as ‘dog guru’.

Rao said the police department is also planning to appoint female constables as dog handlers in the future.

At the inauguration of the Dog Activity Park, the trained canines showcased their skills such as tackling vehicle hijacking, explosives and drugs detection and anti-terrorist warfare tactics.

