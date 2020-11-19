KBC 12’s second crorepati found 2 masala sachets in a Maggi packet. Her tweet is collecting reactions

“Never thought would get so lucky,” wrote IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Twitter. If you watch Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati regularly, you probably already know her as the second crorepati of Season 12. While one may think that the line from her tweet is for her big win on the show, it only refers to it partly. The IPS officer recently had another reason to celebrate - she found two masala sachets in a packet of Maggi.

Sharma, on November 18, posted a tweet sharing the happy news. “Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 Maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today,” she tweeted. She also shared a picture of her big find.

Now any lover of these two minutes noodles knows what a big deal this is and people have shared several reactions to the tweet.

The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 6,000 likes and more 450 retweets along *with* lots of comments from tweeple.

What do you think about this?