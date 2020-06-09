Keeper uses quick reflexes to save goals. Video of his defending skills is viral

Sections
Posted on June 3, the video showcasing the goalkeeper’s quick reflexes has collected over 7,000 likes.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the keeper saving a goal. (Twitter/@theafcdotcom)

“You. Shall. Not Pass.” - that’s how Asian Football Confederation has captioned this video posted on their Twitter handle. It shows a street-side football match in India in which the goalie’s superb defending skills are on display. The keeper’s relentless attitude keeps the opposing team from scoring and has in turn made this video all kinds of viral.

Posted on June 3, the video has collected over 7,000 likes and more than 1,900 retweets - and counting. The clip has collected a ton of reactions from people who are thoroughly impressed with this goalkeeper.

The video was also shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on June 8. “Never Give Up & in the end, Victory will always be yours,” he tweeted. His post has collected over 1,400 likes and more than 200 retweets till now.



From sharing how incredible the boy’s skills are to wondering who and where he is, here are some reactions to this video:



Earlier, in May, another impressive video of a football champ went viral. It shows a 12-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala scoring a free kick while wearing an Argentina jersey with star Lionel Messi’s name on it. The clip won the kid a lot of praise.

What do you think of this video and the goalkeeper seen in it?

