Keeping a simple password is like wearing this mask, IPS officer tweets message

A tweet about cyber security has caught the attention of many on Twitter. At a time when wearing proper masks has been advised by healthcare professionals and authorities as a precautionary measure against the virus, IPS officer Pankaj Nain has posted a tweet relating the use of proper masks to choosing a strong password.

A photo posted on Twitter by Nain shows a woman wearing a see-through mask made from tulle material. The picture is taken from a salon named Zilda’s Beauty centre in Brazil.

Nain pointed out an important message through this picture by comparing the usefulness of the mask with keeping a simple password like ‘1234’ on any online account.

“A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only. #Cybersecurity,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on July 21, the post has garnered over 500 likes and varied comments from netizens. While some found the message extremely helpful, others commented about how using such masks could put one at risk.

“It’s true sir... so alphanumeric with symbol password required,” writes a Twitter user. “What an analogy,” comments another. “This is so irresponsible in the name of fashion,” says a third.

“Interesting message,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this post?