Sections
Home / It's Viral / Keeping a simple password is like wearing this mask, IPS officer tweets message

Keeping a simple password is like wearing this mask, IPS officer tweets message

IPS officer Pankaj Nain pointed out an important message through this picture by comparing the usefulness of the mask with keeping a simple password like ‘1234’ on any online account.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A photo posted on Twitter by Nain shows a woman wearing a see-through mask made from tulle material. (Twitter)

A tweet about cyber security has caught the attention of many on Twitter. At a time when wearing proper masks has been advised by healthcare professionals and authorities as a precautionary measure against the virus, IPS officer Pankaj Nain has posted a tweet relating the use of proper masks to choosing a strong password.

A photo posted on Twitter by Nain shows a woman wearing a see-through mask made from tulle material. The picture is taken from a salon named Zilda’s Beauty centre in Brazil.

Nain pointed out an important message through this picture by comparing the usefulness of the mask with keeping a simple password like ‘1234’ on any online account.

“A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only. #Cybersecurity,” reads the caption.



Take a look at the post:

Posted on July 21, the post has garnered over 500 likes and varied comments from netizens. While some found the message extremely helpful, others commented about how using such masks could put one at risk.

“It’s true sir... so alphanumeric with symbol password required,” writes a Twitter user. “What an analogy,” comments another. “This is so irresponsible in the name of fashion,” says a third.

“Interesting message,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HP man held for illegally transporting liquor in Panchkula
Jul 21, 2020 21:57 IST
Anurag Kashyap schools troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages
Jul 21, 2020 21:59 IST
Amitabh tweets that this video moved him to tears
Jul 21, 2020 21:55 IST
Plans afoot to rope in hotels for isolating asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana
Jul 21, 2020 21:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.