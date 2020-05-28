Keith the dog turns saviour, helps rescue hedgehog stuck in a net. Internet loves the good boy

Heroes come in many shapes and sizes. In this case, it’s a brave dog who helped rescue a hedgehog who may not have made it without some help. This amazing story of Keith the dog was shared by RSPCA (England and Whales) on their official Facebook page and now it has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

RSPCA shared an image of a hedgehog stuck in a net. In the post, they explained how the tiny one is alive all thanks to Keith. Turns out, that the little hog had landed himself in a “bit of a prickle” and that is when the doggo spotted him. “Keith found him just in the nick of time, meaning we were able to rescue and release him back into the wild, uninjured,” the organisation added.

They also posted a note urging everyone to put away their sports equipment in a way that doesn’t end up hurting the wildlife. They also shared a link of a blog detailing what to do if anyone comes across an injured animal.

Since being shared, the post has received tons of applause from people. Besides close to 1,700 reactions, it has also received about 600 shares. People were all elated to read the story and they praised Keith for being a good boy.

“Well done Keith, he is a great dog,” wrote a Facebook user. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed another. “I’m happy that this poor little mite was rescued. I’m even happier that someone would call their dog Keith. Well done Keith,” expressed another.

“So glad it was a happy ending,” commented a Facebook user and we feel the same too.

What do you think of this rescue story?