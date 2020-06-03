Kerala auto rickshaw with built-in soap and water dispensers impresses many including Harsh Goenka

Sections
The short clip shows the how the driver prompts his passenger to first wash his hands before hopping inside the auto rickshaw.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:28 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka also tweeted the video of this innovative technique used by the auto ricksaw driver. (TikTok/@saadicazrod)

People around the world are finding new ways to adapt to our current situation. With hand washing and sanitizing being the need of the hour, many are coming up with different ways to fulfill this need. This auto rickshaw driver in Kerala has also thought of an innovative way to remind his passengers to clean their hands. And his idea has won him tremendous praise across social media.

A video shared  by TikTok user @saadicazrod shows how this driver has attached a hand washing system complete with a soap dispenser right on his vehicle. The short clip shows the how the driver prompts his passenger to first wash his hands before hopping inside the auto rickshaw.

@saadicazrod

##ksdpullo ##malayali ##foryoupage ##foryou ##staysafe malayali pwoli alle

♬ original sound - 539641497

The clip has collected over 1.8 million views on the video sharing app till now. It also made it’s way onto Twitter. 

Businessman Harsh Goenka also tweeted the video after it was shared by a handle called @NammaBengaluroo. 



“Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities,” he tweeted using the hashtag #CoronaInnovation.

Goenka’s tweet has also collected several reactions along with over 2,200 likes and nearly 500 retweets.

“Unique and useful in this situation,” says an individual. “On a lighter mood and as our expectations are always high from the top performer, Can I ask for ‘towel’,” jokes another. 

A few also pointed out that both the people filmed in the video weren’t wearing their masks properly.

“Hand washing n sanitizing will have little effect if mask is improperly worn,” comments a Twitter user.

Earlier, a video of a modified e-rickshaw that had compartments in it to allow passengers to follow social distancing went viral.

