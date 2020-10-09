Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Kerala girl’s enthralling rendition of song from Himachal Pradesh impresses many, including CM Jairam Thakur

Kerala girl’s enthralling rendition of song from Himachal Pradesh impresses many, including CM Jairam Thakur

The girl sings Chamba Kitni Ki Dur.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The girl named Devika who hails from Kerala sings the song. (Facebook/@jairamthakurbjp)

Some people have are gifted with a melodious voice. And this video of a girl, hailing from Kerala, shared by Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur aptly proves shows that.

The chief minister shared the video both on Facebook and Twitter. Written in Hindi, the caption when translated explains that the girl is named Devika and hails from Kerala. He adds that she is singing a famous song of Himachal Pradesh called Chamba Kitni Ki Dur. Thakur then congratulated the kid for singing in such a melodious and heart-touching voice. He also invited Devika to the mountain state to get to know the culture better. CM Thakur ended his post by wishing Devika a bright future ahead.

Get ready to be mesmerised by the girl’s amazing voice:



Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 25,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. On Facebook, it has also gathered nearly 4,200 reactions.



People on both the platforms shared similar reactions to the post. Most couldn’t stop commenting on Devika’s beautiful voice.

“Absolutely enchanting!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a melodious song, sweet voice, quite touching. One should listen with closed eyes. Be blessed, bete. Really nice,” shared another. “Wow! What a voice very sweet song beta,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Oct 09, 2020 19:07 IST
RR vs DC live: Stoinis attacks after Delhi Capitals’ top-order fails
Oct 09, 2020 20:20 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 09, 2020 20:26 IST
‘It was an unfortunate time’: Yuvraj on battle with cancer
Oct 09, 2020 20:25 IST
Trump continues to claim that Biden could cheat during virtual debate
Oct 09, 2020 20:22 IST
Minor files rape case against 34-year-old in Pali, near Mumbai
Oct 09, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.