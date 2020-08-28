Kerala man deposits lost wallet containing Rs 65,000 to police. It gets returned to its owner

In a gesture of humanity and honesty, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) at Kochi deposited a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash at Panangad Police Station, which was later returned to its owner, an auto driver, on Thursday.

“PK Sudhakaran, an employee of NSRY at Kochi while on his way back from work sighted a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash lying unattended on the road on August 26. He deposited it at Panangad Police Station. It was returned to its owner, an auto driver on August 27,” Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi said in a statement.

“This act of moral uprightness and empathy showcased by him was acknowledged and highly appreciated by the Sub Inspector of Police, Panangad Police Station who ensured that the recovered money is handed over to the auto driver in his presence at the premises of Police Station,” it added.